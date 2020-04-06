UPDATED: Two people test positive to coronavirus in Kwara

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Kwara state government on Monday confirmed that two people have tested positive to coronavirus in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor/ Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19 April 6, 2020.

The two cases will be the first confirmed cases in Kwara as none has been recorded in the state since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19 sadly confirms two separate cases of COVID-19 in the state.

“One is the wife of the UITH patient, a UK returnee, who died last Thursday and the other is another UK returnee.

This statement is issued at 18:33pm, a few minutes after the government received official confirmation of test results from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Test Centre in Ibadan.

“The government will address a news briefing tomorrow morning at 11am to give details and further measures now being taken to tackle the development”.

