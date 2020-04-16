JUST IN: Sule extends lockdown by 10 days, curfew still enforce in Karu

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule has announced an extension of the lockdown by 10 days in the state while the curfew imposed in Karu is still enforced.

The governor said human and vehicular movements and total lockdown in Karu Local Government Area of the state would remain enforced except Wednesdays and Saturdays between 10:00 am to 2:00 pm to enable residents to purchase essential commodities in shops within their neighbourhoods only.

According to Sule, the ease of the restriction in Karu during the stipulated period does not affect markets.

He declared that civil servants in the state from grade level 1 to 12 are to continue to work from homes, except those involved in rendering essential services.

“Worship centres such as mosques and churches are to remain closed. All markets and businesses are to remain closed except sellers of food items, food vendors and pharmaceutical shops outside the markets.

The governor who directed the security agents, government functionaries and traditional rulers to ensure full compliance with the proclamation.

However, admonished charged security personnel to observe professional conduct in the discharge of their duties.l adding, “all defaulters will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.”

