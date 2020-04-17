Breaking News
Just in: Protesters shut down Odidi flow station

On 7:21 pmIn Newsby
BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Protesters have reportedly shut down Odidi flow station in Odidi community, Warri south west local government area over alleged unpaid salaries of community workers by operators of the flow station.

Vanguard gathered that the protesters stormed the flow station this morning, chanting solidarity songs denouncing operators of the flow station.

At press time, operators of the flow station were negotiating with the protesters on how to resolve the issue and reopen the station.

