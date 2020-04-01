Vanguard Logo

JUST IN: NCDC announces 12 new cases of COVID-19, total now 151

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Wednesday afternoon announced that 12 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country.

“Twelve new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State As at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths”

According to NCDC as at 12:30 pm 1st April, there are 151 confirmed cases 9 discharged 2 deaths.

For a breakdown of cases by states in real-time Currently; Lagos- 82 FCT- 28 Osun- 14 Oyo- 8 Ogun- 4 Edo- 4 Kaduna- 3 Enugu- 2 Bauchi- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1

