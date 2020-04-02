Breaking News
JUST IN: Germany pledges €5.5m (N2.2bn) to support fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria

By David Royal

The German Mission in Nigeria has pledged €5.5m (N2.2bn) to the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund to support the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

This was revealed on Thursday by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Nigeria on its twitter handle.

The mission stated that the pledge to Nigeria Humanitarian Fund is for vulnerable people to have access to clean water, food & shelter amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

“Germany pledges €5.5m to the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund. It’s more critical than ever for vulnerable people to have access to clean water, food & shelter. This will enable partners to continue delivering life-saving aid amidst COVID-19.”

