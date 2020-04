Kindly Share This Story:

Celebrity chef, Chioma Rowland, the fiancée of singer, Davido, has now recovered from coronavirus.

The singer made this known via Twitter on Sunday.

He tweeted, “Glory be to God…Chioma has now tested negative twice for COVD-19… Thank you all for prayers…We love you.”

