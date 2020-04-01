Breaking News
JUST IN: Davido tests negative for coronavirus after second test

By David Royal

Nigerian Music superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has tested negative for coronavirus after a second test was carried out on him.

Davido had reported on Friday 28th of March that his girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland (a.k.a Chef Chioma) tested positive to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Today, 1st of April, he revealed in a tweet that he had once again, tested negative to the virus.

The music star had narrated that he came back recently from America after cancelling his tour due to coronavirus pandemic, his fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with their baby, Ifeanyi.

They had no symptoms of the virus but because of their recent travel history, they decided to take all close associates in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March.

Unfortunately, his fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested came back negative including their baby.

His fiancé Chioma has since been isolated and is receiving treatment.

