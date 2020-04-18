Jonathan, Atiku mourn Abba Kyari

Kindly Share This Story:

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has mourned the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Similarly, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has also condoled with the Kyari family after his passing.

Mallam Kyari died from coronavirus, weeks after battling the virus he contracted during an official visit to Germany.

In a message signed ‘GEJ’ on his official Twitter account, Jonathan wrote, “I condole with His Excellency, President Buhari, the Kyari family and all sympathisers on the demise of Mallam Abba Kyari who until his death was the Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria.

“May Allah grant him Al Jannah Firdaus & strengthen his family & friends during this moment of grief,” Jonathan said.

Mourning Kyari, Atiku who was the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in 2019 said, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. I am saddened by the death of Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

“May Allah SWT comfort his family, forgive his sins and grant him AlJannah Firdaus. Ameen”.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: