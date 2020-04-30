Jigawa records first COVID-19 death

Kindly Share This Story:

The Jigawa State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Abba Zakari, on Thursday, confirmed the first COVID-19 death in the state.

Zakari, who is also the Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, said at a press briefing in Dutse the patient died in Dutse local government area of the state.

According to him, the deceased was one of the five confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

He said: “Eight out of the 11 samples we have at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital came out. And unfortunately, five of them returned positive.

“One of the cases is from Gwaram, one from Miga, one from Auyo and two from Dutse.

“Immediately we got the result we evacuated the patients to the isolation centre.

“Unfortunately one of the two patients from Dutse that came in very bad condition passed away a few hours later.”

The commissioner the task force has already swung into action to trace both primary and secondary contacts of the five cases in the affected LGAs.

He told journalists the affected LGAs would be locked down by midnight on Friday. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: