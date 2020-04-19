Breaking News
Jigawa records first COVID-19 case, announces lockdown

The Jigawa State governor, Muhammed Abubakar has told newsmen that his state has recorded its first case of COVID-19

This is just as the government announced a lockdown in Kazaure Local Government to prevent the potential spread of the virus across the state.

Gov Abubakar explained that the case was a Lagos returnee and had been in self-isolation, but his test result came back positive.

He said that the decision to lockdown Kazaure LG was to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

Abubakar urged the people of the state to be vigilant and alert local government COVID-19 task force on anybody who returned from other states.

Vanguard

