Jigawa records first COVID-19 case, announces lockdown

The Jigawa State governor, Muhammed Abubakar has told newsmen that his state has recorded its first case of COVID-19
This is just as the government announced a lockdown in Kazaure Local Government to prevent the potential spread of the virus across the state.
Gov Abubakar explained that the case was a Lagos returnee and had been in self-isolation, but his test result came back positive.
He said that the decision to lockdown Kazaure LG was to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the state.
Abubakar urged the people of the state to be vigilant and alert local government COVID-19 task force on anybody who returned from other states.