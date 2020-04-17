COVID-19 lockdown: It’s time for wealthy pastors to give back to Nigerians—Billionaire Prophet Fufeyin

Kindly Share This Story:

*…says Nigerians have given so much to the Church

The General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry Inc, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, has called out wealthy clerics across the continent, especially in Nigeria, to assuage the plight of the masses by giving their wealth to the poor as part of attempts to reduce the impact of COVID-19.

According to Mr. Fufeyin, Nigerians have given so much to the church and it is only fair that wealthy pastors give back in these trying times.

Offering a total donation of about N800 million as the Federal Government announced an extension of the lockdown, Fufeyin, who is also the President of Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, JOF, Foundation, had last week donated about N300 million to the Federal Government, members of his church and indigent Nigerians.

Insisting that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration needs the support of well-meaning Nigerians, especially wealthy clergymen to mitigate challenges faced by poor Nigerians, the prophet, in a statement by his Publicity Secretary, Moses Akpovotiti, and Media Aide, Tare Franklin Fufeyin, urged rich pastors to support the Federal Government by assisting the vulnerable Nigerians.

“Nigerians need the Church now than ever before and I am challenging all Nigerian billionaire clergymen like myself to come out and do something to the benefit of Nigerians and in support the Federal Government,” Fufeyin stated.

The man of God said that he is giving out another N800 million charity donations to Nigerians so as to help relieve hardship and hunger during the pandemic, especially with the lockdown of major cities.

He disclosed that the money would be disbursed across the country through his foundation, adding “If you are a billionaire prophet, pastor, apostle or bishop, this is the best time to show yourself by helping the needy find relief during this global burden in our land.

“God has blessed me with everything I need. I am rich and wealthy and I am always excited to give back, I hereby challenge every wealthy clergyman to come out and give so as to help the Federal Government reduce the grief and burdens of Nigerians.”

