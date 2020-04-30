Breaking News
Translate

Israel hails German Hezbollah ban as ‘significant step’

On 8:48 pmIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
Since its creation in 1982, the Iranian-backed militia has been a formidable foe of Israel. PHOTO: AFP

Israel on Thursday applauded Germany’s decision to ban all activities of the Iran-backed Lebanese movement Hezbollah as “a significant step in the global fight against terrorism”.

The German government labelled Hezbollah “a Shiite terrorist organisation” and announced raids on mosques and other associations linked to the group across the country.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz hailed the move as a “very important decision”.

“I call on other European countries as well as the European Union to do the same,” Katz said in a statement.

Until now, Germany had only outlawed Hezbollah’s military wing while tolerating its political wing, which is the current EU policy.

ALSO READ: US offers $10m cash for information on Hezbollah boss

The United States and Israel have long designated Hezbollah as a terrorist group.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also welcomed the decision.

“All peace-loving countries should reject terrorist organisations and provide them with no direct or indirect assistance,” Netanyahu said, according to a statement from his office.

Hezbollah was established in 1982 during Lebanon’s civil war. It is now a major political party in the country, where it holds a majority in parliament along with its allies.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a war in 2006.

The movement also backs Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s civil war.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!