IOM to manage UN Isolation Centre to treat coronavirus in Nigeria

By Victoria Ojeme, Abuja

The United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) is set to manage the UN isolation centre to treat coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

In a statement made available on Twitter Wednesday, IOM Nigeria’s Chief of Mission, Celestin Franz said IOM has very strong presence in Nigeria and is contributing to halting the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

According to Franz, “What we are doing here is to make here is to make sure we are an effective part of the system that identifies, isolates and treats those who are affected.”

He said that the organisation is contributing their part in stopping coronavirus spread and to reduce the number of those that are exposed and when they are exposed, to provide treatment for them at the UN isolation and treatment centre.

“As part of that, IOM has been designated by the UN country team as the Facility Manager and Project Manager.

This centre currently has a capacity of 38 bed with 4 ICU beds to take care of those who might be affected by COVID-19,” Franz said.

He added that “This is just a sample of what we do in addition to our humanitarian work where IOM is putting an additional 103 hand-washing points at the different camps in North-East Nigeria.”

IOM has been supporting the efforts of the Government of Nigeria to manage migration through capacity-building, advisory services, and technical assistance on migration matters, including migration health and information, assisted voluntary returns, and counter-trafficking.

Strong collaboration has been established with national migration stakeholders in order to enhance border management, fight trafficking in persons, reduce irregular migration, and mainstream migration in the country’s development plans.

Vanguard

