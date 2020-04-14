INYC faults lists of Delta Central beneficiaries

The Sapele chapter of Itsekiri National Youth Council (INYC), has faulted a viral list of Delta Central communities earmarked to benefit from the Federal Government COVID-19 relief funds to be distributed through the office of Deputy Senate President (DSP), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, saying there were some errors in the composition of the list.

Hence, the Council has furnished the Deputy Senate President with the correct information with respect to the automous Itsekiri Communities in Sapele.

In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Comrade Tseti Bobi and Secretary, Comrade Jolomi Ikpere, and made available to Vanguard, INYC Sapele Chapter said: ”Our attention at the Sapele branch of the Itsekiri National Youths Council INYC) has been drawn to an eventual sub-sumption of automous Itekiri communities in Sapele Local Government Area into Okpe kingdom in a viral list of Delta Central communities penned to benefit from the Federal Government COVID-19 relief funds through the Deputy President of the Nigerian senate.

”While those of us in Delta Central are buoyed by the magnanimity and thoughtfulness of our Deputy Senate President to include us in the Federal Government’s plans at such a critical time as this lockdown, however, we have noticed some errors in the composition of the list provided to the distinguished Deputy Senate President , Ovie Omo-Agege. Hence, we have decided to furnish him with the correct information with respect to automous Itsekiri Communities in Sapele.

”We, therefore, present the names of Itsekiri Communities in Sapele Local Government Area to the DSP as follows:

Ugbekoko; Ugbeyiyi; Ogorode; Oton Iyatsere (corrupted to Oton Gana); Ajimele; Obontie; Ajojigwo; Aja – Sagay and Idale Ugbeyiyi

”We make haste to state that these above-mentioned nine automous communities have solely been occupied by Itsekiris since pre-colonial era till date.

”Therefore, it is imperative to bring to the notice of the Federal Government the claim by a section of the leadership of Okpe in Sapele, (which may have influenced the aforementioned subsumption) to deliberately disenfranchise our people from enjoying the dividends of democracy. It is also worthy of note that we contributed immensely in the voting process that saw the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari as president in the last elections.

”Therefore, we call on the appropriate authorities through this rejoinder to effect this correction as highlighted by the Council for proper coordination of whatever palliatives meant for the people of Sapele Local Government Area.”