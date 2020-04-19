Indonesia reports 327 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 6,575

Kindly Share This Story:

Indonesia’s national tally of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 6,575, following 327 new reported cases, an official said Sunday.

Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto said in a news briefing that the number of those recovered rose to 686, a rise of 55, while the country reported 47 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 582.

Yurianto said the new reported cases indicated that human-to-human transmission was still occurring and urged citizens to keep adhering to social and physical distancing measures.

The figures come following certain lockdown measures imposed in Jakarta and its satellite cities, where most of the cases have been recorded.

In spite infections having been found in all 34 provinces, Indonesia has not imposed a nationwide lockdown, but the Health Ministry can grant permission for regional governments to impose large-scale social restrictions.

West Sumatra plans to impose province-wide restrictions from Wednesday, while three other cities in the provinces of Central Java, Riau and South Sulawesi also plan to impose measures this week.

The Health Ministry on Sunday issued two new approvals for Tarakan in North Kalimantan and Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan.

