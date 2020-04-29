Imo: Ihedioha expanded his mansions in seven months – Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

Uzodinma has achieved nothing – PDP Secretary

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state government, Wednesday. said that Emeka Ihedioha, used his seven months in office as governor, to expand his mansions in Owerri, Aboh Mbaise and Abuja.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, spoke in Owerri, on My radio FM, while responding to the state Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Raymond Emeana, who said that Governor Hope Uzodinma, has failed in his hundred days in office and that there were nothing to show to Imo people.

Emelumba, replied by saying: “You can see that my friend, Raymond was having difficulty answering these questions on how Ihedioha expanded his mansions within 7 months in office, because he knows that it is a fact.

“If you go to the civic centre, people who are living there can testify that from the day one of the inauguration of the Ihedioha’s administration, he started expanding his three mansions in Owerri, Mbaise and Abuja.

“That is the only achievement they have within their 7 months in office. I have asked them to show us their achievements, show us their record within seven months, they could not come up with anything because they don’t have it.”

On the alleged pension fraud, under Ihedioha, Emelumba said: “I pity my friend under Ihedioha’s administration because he is defending the indefensible. He knows what he is saying is not true. First of all the government of Ihedioha, hired a consultant whom they paid half a billion. To do absolutely nothing, just to claim that they are verifying pensioners.

“Pension data are domiciled in the office of the head of service. Do you actually need anybody to tell you, they are talking of data, they don’t have any data, they never handed over anything, that is why I said that the government was looking for a way to siphon Imo people money and that is what this government has come to stop. This is why you see them crying all the time.

“Do you know that, Emeka Ihedioha government did not hand over anything to us as a document. I challenge them to prove me wrong. We called the pension consultant to come and give the data of the pension verification, he ran away he did not come. He did not show up until now.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

