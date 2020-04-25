Imo confirms first case of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday said Imo State has recorded its first case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The centre also said that Nigeria recorded 87 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday including the one recorded in Imo state, a development which has taken the number of active cases of the virus to 925, and the total number of infections recorded so far to 1,182.

Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma had ordered a complete lockdown of the state as part of measures to prevent the dreaded Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease from entering the state.

The governor ordered that all markets be closed indefinitely and also prohibited all forms of marriage ceremonies.

He also announced the ban on burial and funeral ceremonies and declared that all forms of religious worships in churches and mosques, including crusades and open evangelism, were prohibited.

While giving the latest update on its verified Twitter handle, NCDC said: “One new state (Imo) has reported a confirmed case in the last 24 hours”.

“On the 25th of April 2020, 87 new confirmed cases and one new death were recorded in Nigeria

“Till date, 1182 cases have been confirmed, 222 cases have been discharged and thirty-five deaths have been recorded in 28 states and the Federal Capital Territory

“The 87 new cases are reported from nine states- Lagos (33), Borno (18), Osun (12), Katsina (9), Kano (4), Ekiti (4), Edo (3), Bauchi (3), Imo (1)”.

According to NCDC, One case who was confirmed in Lagos State travelled to Ondo State for treatment. Therefore, the number of cases in Lagos is 689 and the number of cases in Ondo is 4.

As at 11:55pm 25th April, the number of states with confirmed cases are Lagos-689, FCT-138, Kano-77, Ogun-35, Osun-32, Gombe-30, Katsina-30, Borno-30, Edo-22, Oyo-18, Kwara-11, Akwa Ibom-11, Bauchi-11, Kaduna-10, Ekiti-8, Ondo-4, Delta-6, Rivers-3, Jigawa-2, Enugu-2, Niger-2, Abia-2, Zamfara-2, Sokoto-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1, Adamawa-1, Plateau-1, Imo-1.

Vanguard News Nigeria

