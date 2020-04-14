Breaking News
Translate

IMF grants debt relief for 19 African nations

On 11:30 amIn #Vanguardtrafficby
Kindly Share This Story:
IMF grants debt relief for 19 African nations
IMF

The International Monetary Fund has approved immediate debt service relief for 19 African countries for an initial period of six months to enable them to channel financial resources towards dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Burkina Faso, Chad, Central African Republic, and Mozambique are among the countries that will benefit from this relief.

READ ALSO; IMF grants 25 countries debt relief

Others are Benin, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Niger, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, and Togo,

Debt cancellation and relief for African countries are among measures that have been called for by advocacy groups to enable some of the most vulnerable countries in the region to cope with the worsening pandemic.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!