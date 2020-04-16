Kindly Share This Story:

Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday, said he was still under isolation for testing positive to COVID-19 and is yet to be cleared of the disease.

El-Rufai, who also chaired a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council for the first time, since he was diagnosed, said he would personally announce to the public as soon as he was cleared negative of the disease.

He urged Nigerians to ignore any report insinuating that he was cleared of the disease and assured that he would personally announce the news when he is confirmed negative.

The governor stated, via his tweeter account at 5:08, that: “Earlier, on Wednesday between 10am and 2pm, I took a few hours off, during isolation, to chair a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council.

“I haven’t been cleared of COVID-19 yet, and I will personally announce when confirmed negative. Ignore fake news, even if you like it.”

El-Rufai had disclosed in a video, shared on the official account of the Governor of Kaduna State, @GovKaduna, on March 28, 2020, that he tested positive for Coronavirus.

He added that he is in self-isolation, as required by the case management guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, for someone that is not showing symptoms.

