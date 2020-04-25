Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United assistant first-team coach Kieran McKenna has hailed the impact of Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes since joining the club in the January transfer window.

The former Nigeria international has helped Manchester United remain undefeated in the eight games he has been involved in, scoring 4 times and has set up one goal.

Considering United’s new transfer policy of signing young English players, several pundits and fans questioned the signing of Ighalo, calling it a desperate move after the Red Devils failed in their attempt to snap up Joshua King on deadline day, but the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations top scorer has adapted quickly to his new surroundings.

“Odion has come in and, you know, it’s been well publicised, his passion and love for the club and that’s endeared him to a lot of people straight off the bat, but also he’s a proven goalscorer and he gives something a little bit different and adds good experience to our forward line,” said McKenna to Manchester United’s official website.

Ighalo netted his maiden United goal against Club Brugge in the Europa League, followed by strikes against Derby County and LASK.

His goal against the Austrian opponents was voted Manchester United’s Goal of the Month for March 2020.

Vanguard

