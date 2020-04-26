Ibrahim Chatta, my senior colleague, not my husband — Olayinka Solomon

Kindly Share This Story:

Olayinka Solomon, popularly known as Ogo Mushin in Yoruba movies, is a beautiful talented actress in the Yoruba Nollywood industry.

She has come out to speak on allegation currently trailing her and a top actor, Ibrahim Chatta. It came as a big shock to the dashing role interpreter when some bloggers picked up their pen to romantically link her with Ibrahim Chatta. Some of the bloggers, in their headlines, said: “Ibrahim Chatta’s Ex-wife Olayinka Solomon Buys New SUV”.

According to her, “I have been in Nollywood since 2005 and I don’t think I have at any time gone beyond my boundaries. Ibrahim Chatta is a dynamic actor and a senior colleague I respect so much. I am not his wife or his former wife.

He is a colleague and we are all professionals at what we do. I have not at any time walked down the aisle with him and any reporter who is so sure of that should kindly show me our marriage certificate, the photos and the videos taken at the wedding ceremony. Nigerians just like to link things together.

I am single but not searching, I have a man in my life. His identity is confidential to me. I can’t wait to be with the love of my life and start a new life together as a couple. Sure, very soon you are going to know about him, probably during our wedding.

Ibrahim Chatta is married with kids and I am sure he is enjoying his marriage. So, the rumour mongers should get in touch with the Lagos State government so as to get a new job as highway cleaners.”

The rumour started making rounds when her friends and well-wishers took to their various social media pages, particularly on Instagram to send their congratulatory messages to her over her newly acquired brand new SUV (Benz GIK 350) on 20th of April.

Vanguard

