I will quit politics in 2023, Senator Orji insists

…disowns campaign posters 

Theodore Orji
Former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia Central, Senator T.A. Orji, has disowned misleading campaign posters adorning the streets of Aba and Umuahia in Abia State indicating that he nurses a presidential ambition come 2023.

In a statement signed by his chief liaison officer, Mr Ifeanyi Umere, and released to newsmen on Monday, Senator T.A. Orji, reemphasized his earlier stance that he has no political ambition after his current tenure as senator expires in 2023, describing those behind the posters as people “who are not happy with his towering status in national politics”.

The statement in full reads: “Our attention has been drawn to some posters adorning some streets in Umuahia and Aba purporting that Senator T.A. Orji is running for President come 2023.

“This is to let the public know that Senator T.A. Orji is not running for any political position in 2023 as he has last year declared that he is quitting politics in 2023.

“Those behind this act are those who are not happy with the towering status of the former Abia State Governor in national politics.

“Senator TA Orji is using this opportunity to assure his constituents that he will not be distracted by this latest antics of these political merchants of falsehood, as he will remain focused in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.”

VANGUARD

