I saw Abba Kyari’s death, prayed, but it’s God’s will — Prophet Fufeyin

*Condoles with Buhari, family; says COVID-19 would soon end

The Founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry Inc., Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, has described the death of late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, as the will of God.

Fufeyin, who had prophesied that a big politician would die in the country of a sudden illness this year, condoled with the President and the Kyari’s family over the loss.

Known for his charitable deeds and prophetic accuracies, the prophet, in a condolence message made available to journalists, reassured Nigerians that the current outbreak of COVID-19 would soon pass by the grace and mercy of God almighty.

“It’s the will of God that it happened. I commiserate with the President and Kyari’s family. My prayer is with the President and the family of the diseased; that God gives them the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Last year, while prophesying the death of a politician, Fufeyin had said: “I see a very big politician die by a sudden illness. I see it happening three months before July 2020. Let us pray. But the will of God be done.”

Before the 2019 election, the prophet had similarly declared that the polls would be postponed, making people believe in his accurate prophesies immediately INEC shifted the election.

