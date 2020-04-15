I haven’t been cleared of COVID-19 – El-Rufa’I speaks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufa’i of Kaduna state has debunked insinuations that he was free of the covid-19 infection. The governor, on his twitter handle, said he had not been cleared of Covid-19.

Some residents along Kawo Road near the old Kawo market in Kaduna had earlier alleged that they sighted someone like El-Rufa’i in the area, near his late uncle’s house indicating that the governor’ was okay.

However, the governor in his tweet said “earlier Wednesday 10am-2pm, I took few hours during isolation to chair a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council.”

“I haven’t been cleared of Covid-19 yet & will personally announce when confirmed negative. Ignore all fake news even if you like it.-@elrufaiKADUNA UPDATE: I am grateful to our team ably led by the Deputy Governor for keeping the Government going without me. ”

“I am super proud of all our Commissioners, SSG, Senior aides, Advisers, Assistants, security agency and other government officials for a job well done,” he said.

