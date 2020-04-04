I have no reason to hate anyone – Miraboi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Miracle Chike, well known on social media as Miraboi has finally spoken up his mind regarding his relationship with people.

The Lagos bred, Abia State native who has had a bit of controversies in the past, says he had an impeccable upbringing to kowtow to pettiness when dealing with people.

He said,“ I have had good and bad experiences in this life but that hasn’t changed the real person in me. We are all from different backgrounds but I can say I had a well guided upbringing. What I have learnt from my parents is still what guides my life. So, in whatever I do, I exhibit my good upbringing.”

READ ALSO:

According to the young entrepreneur in a chat with Potpourri, he says his good deeds have brought him a lot of blessings, adding that regardless of some unhealthy circumstances he has found himself, he has remained pretty resolute to be fair to all.

“I grew up in a good home, even though we didn’t have much, being good has helped me a lot. That is why I always advise people to be good to others regardless of what they do to you in return. God is always there for good.

Miraboi is a Nigerian entrepreneur, Chief Executive Officer of Miraboi Records and a musician, born and raised in Lagos State.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: