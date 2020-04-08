How I will make KWASU world class varsity– Vice-Chancellor

Kindly Share This Story:

The new Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Prof. Muhammed Akanbi says he is committed to making the institution a world class university for learning, teaching and research.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Acting Director, University Relations, Mrs Hamida Yusuf, Akanbi made this known in Ilorin while speaking at his maiden meeting with principal officers, Deans and Provosts of colleges.

The statement quoted the vice-chancellor as saying that no effort would be spared in the course of turning the university into a world class institution.

”As Vice-Chancellor, my aspiration is to make KWASU a place of opportunity and inspiration capable of attracting the most talented staff and students within Nigeria and internationally,” he said.

Akanbi said he would be the driving force in shaping the institution’s future by providing strong intellectual, innovative and team leadership as well as strategic direction.

” I will ensure financial sustainability and maximise the efficient use of the university’s resources and facilities,” he added.

The vice chancellor, however, called for high level of professionalism and support from all stakeholders to achieve success.

The statement also quoted the former acting vice – chancellor of the institution, Prof. Sakah Mahmud, as expressing the desire of all staff to work with Akanbi to move the university forward.

