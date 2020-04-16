Host communities pledge support for School of Medical Laboratory

Kindly Share This Story:

LEADING manufacturer of ceramic, vitrified and roofing tiles in Nigeria, West African Ceramics Limited, has awarded three postgraduate scholarships in Architecture to deserving students of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

The presentation was made recently during the convocation ceremony of the institution.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony, representative of Mr. Bhaskar Rao, Managing Director, West African Ceramics Limited; Alhaji A. A. Bello, Director, Human Resources; noted that the scholarship was a strategic attempt by the organisation to contribute to human development outcomes in Nigeria, noting that “The foundation of any modern and progressive society is a skilled and motivated workforce. Contributing to building a skilled human capital base is one of the most important ways we can contribute to Nigeria’s development and we are proud to be a business passionate about this.”

He stated that the scholarship afforded the business an opportunity to invest in people who would build the future of the country.

“Architectural designs define a people and their culture. If we look around the world, we see masterpieces like the Roman Coliseum, Notre Dame, the Empire State Building, Sydney Opera House and the Taj Mahal to mention a few. With this scholarship award, we are investing in people who will build a Nigeria that will be more beautiful and inspiring.”

The award was instituted to fund Postgraduate Degree in Architecture for three graduating students interested in pursuing a postgraduate degree in Architecture. The beneficiaries were full of praise for the company for its foresight in investing in Nigeria’s human capital.

Samuel Uzoamaka Agatha a female beneficiary of the scheme from Ebonyi State noted, “I am really grateful to Royal Ceramics for their kind gesture. I am very passionate about stemming the tide of building collapse in Nigeria and the knowledge I will gain from my Postgraduate study will be immensely beneficial in realising my passion.”

Okudo Patrick Chibueze a male beneficiary from Anambra State “Words can’t express how I feel. I can’t say enough thanks for the prize. I am hopeful that after my MSc programme, I will start a landscaping firm to create an environment that will be beautiful and inspiring.”

West African Ceramics West African Ceramics Limited, which is a leading manufacturer of Ceramic, Vitrified & Roofing tiles in Nigeria has been serving the needs of building material industry in West Africa since 1995. Starting with a single unit production facility of only Ceramic Tiles at Suleja, Niger State, the company moved on to a bigger production facility at Ajaokuta, Kogi State, thus presenting an array of products in Wall & Floor Tiles in both Ceramic, Vitrified categories and also Roofing tiles.

