Highlights of ongoing Sanwo-Olu’s press briefing on COVID-19

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu ongoing media briefing highlights:

.COVID 19: Lagos discharges 49 persons

.Loses 19 to virus so far

…Health workers infected with COVID–19 in Lagos are recuperating very well.

.To build 3 additional Isolation centres

Grade level 13 in state civil service above to resume work on Monday

..Stores to open 9 am to 3 pm on selected days

..Eateries to observe take always only within operating hours

..Food handlers to use face masks, hand gloves.
..School to remain physically closed

.. Religious gatherings remained suspended till further notice

Transport operators, commuters to use face masks, wash hands, temperature check complied with

.Transport operators to observe sanitizers, loading to 60 per cent capacity.

. No standing on buses

Water transportation to close by 5pm

..Tricycles to board only two passengers at a time
Private coys to operate 9- to 3 pm daily with 60 per cent capacity, including banks

..Banks to decontaminate ATM intermittently

Coys to make constant transport arrangement to reduce level of infection, observe social distancing

..Encourages whistleblowing against violators of directives

..Bars, restaurants remain closed till further notice.

..To review compliance in.next two weeks

Urges elderly above 65 to stay at home

.Funerals are permitted with 20 gatherings, including officiating officers, no party

..To inaugurate cttee, comprising of transport unions, MAN, minor finance, budget to fashion out the modality of ensuring control easing down of lockdown.

..To publish all names of donors on National Newspapers on Friday for appreciation

 

Details later…

