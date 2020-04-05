Highlight of Sanwo-Olu’s speech at 5th COVID-19 update, Saturday

Kindly Share This Story:

Summary of the Lagos State Governor’s Address, April 4, 2020.

1. All hospital treatments, cards and surgery are free for the month of April at the first instance in all the state secondary general hospital and maternity centres.

2. The stimulus package is BEING reviewed for better coordination and distribution. It will go round and appealed for patience.

3.No unnecessary movements excerpt emergency. Violation will be taken seriously.

4. The extension will be discussed with the federal government if necessary at the expiration of ongoing lockdown.

5. The security agencies have been directed to firm up surveillance across the state to avoid hoodlums taken advantage of the lockdown.

6. The security agencies are admonished to be more civil as they have been doing in Lagos on the management of Lagosians.

7. Total 25 people discharged, an additional 11 new outbreaks and one death of a person with an underlined health problem, who died before the test result was concluded.

8. Over 400 Yellow Buses (Danfo) were arrested according to the police report.

9. Lagosians that do not need the stimulus should allow the vulnerable get it. The need to be brothers keepers.

10. The government appreciate and thank all the medical personnel, volunteers and those in the first line of duties.

11..Road ahead against COVID-19 remains long and uncertain.

Vanguard Nigeria News

