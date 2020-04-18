Herdsmen strike in Delta, abduct Anglican Priest, wife, children, one other

Kindly Share This Story:

Release wife, children to go get ransom for husband’s freedom

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Nine days after a Celestial Church Pastor was killed at Ibusa, near Asaba, an Anglican Priest, Revd. Anthony Oyi was yesterday kidnapped with his wife, his children and one of his friends by suspected herdsmen at Issele-Mkpitime, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State.

The Priest who resides at Oko-Ogbele and a native of Issele-Mkpitime had gone to farm with his family from where they were abducted by the ravaging herdsmen.

A source who pleaded anonymity, however, told Sunday Vanguard that the wife and children have been released by the hoodlums with a mandate to go get money to pay ransom for the release of the Clergy and the other man.

The source said the vigilante group at Issele-Uku and Issele-Mkpitime had been alerted, adding that the vigilante group and the Police were already combing the bush in search of the two men.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya said the Police has launched a search party with a view to rescuing the victims unhurt.

Recall that the Pastor of the Celestial Church of Christ, Breakthrough Cathedral, Ibusa, Parish 1, Most Senior Evangelist Stephen Akpor was shot dead last Friday night by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

