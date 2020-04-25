Herdsmen climb trees to keep vigil on hostages, hideouts in Delta – Kidnap victim

Kindly Share This Story:

AN electronics product distributor at Onitsha, Anambra State, Lemmy Ifeanyi Isibor, 41, abducted February 14, at Issele-Azagba, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, by armed herdsmen, has revealed that the abductors mounted and hung around trees in the forest where they commandeered them, to keep eyes on the hideout, hostages and “intruders” especially police and vigilante groups searching for them (kidnappers).

Isibor, a native of Ute Erumu in Ika North East local government area of the state, who coughed out N1.3 million ransom before he was released, said the herdsmen were ready to kill anybody that ventured into the camp, a valley in a seeming desert between Issele-Azagba and Ibusa in Oshimili North local government area .

He was undergoing physiotherapy treatment arising from his severe torture by the hostage takers at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Asaba , when Saturday Vanguard met him.

He told our reporter: “My name is Isibor Ifeanyi Lemmy, a distributor of electronics product in Onitsha. Yes, I was abducted by Fulani heardsmen on February 14. It was about 8:15pm when they jumped through my fence , the gate was locked, but entrance gate to my parlour was not locked at that time.”

How they invaded my house

“They gained entrance to my parlour, four of the Fulani heardsmen were fully armed with military gun, AK 47, dressed in military trouser camouflage, black jacket and covered their their faces with masks.

“Before I knew what was happening, they bailed me and my family up with AK 47 rifles and ransacked my entire house.

“They collected N12,400, our feeding money. Wait for it, they carted away our cooked rice , canned juices and bottled waters in the frigde.

“After that, they ordered me to follow them into the bush where I met two female students and one lecturer kidnapped same day and also held up in the bush.

READ ALSO:

“ They took all off us deep into a forest, which we trekked for almost six and half hours. I was severely totured in the bush. In fact, they tied my two hands and two legs closed to decomposed dead body , which they killed within that week .

“ They demanded for ransom of N10 million the next day, 15/02/20. I could not raise the N10 million. I only raised N1.3m which they accepted to collect at the time frame of 9.00pm they gave me”, he said.

Police offer delivered N1.3 m ransom

Saturday Vanguard gathered from an Issele-Azagba community leader that the immediate elder brother of the victim, brought the ransom and five plates of rice, five bottled water, two packets of cigarettes, five laps of rosted chicken to the bush by 10 pm , as directed by the herdsmen before Isibor got off the hook”.

The victim did not speak on who brought the ransom, but confirmed that ransom was paid before they released him.

According to him: “The community is handicapped as they do not have the weapon to fight the threatening Fulani herdsmen. This incident happened at Issele Azagba -Ogwashi-Uku road leading to Ogwashi – Uku Polytechnic.’

How they tortured us

“ It was a bad experience, as there was no food, no water and my right hand was paralysed due to the constant toture on me in the forest.

”Also, the two female studunts abducted were severely raped in our presence. Although they asked me to close my eyes when they were raping the girls, Iam very sure they are Fulani heardsmen because they unmasked their faces while the moon was shinning in the forest and they were speaking Nigel language.

”Indeed, we were four people kidnapped same day at Azagba Ogwashi town, myself and one other man with two female students

Den in a valley

“They took us to a valley in a desert where we trekked for good six hours. By 12 pm/1:30pm, they tied my two legs and my two hands with the other man but they did not tie the two girls.

“They climb the trees and on top of the trees, they kept surveiilance on us and the environment, including police officers and vigilante group,” he stated.

Quizzed on his insistence that his abductors were Fulani, he asserted: “If I see Fulani I will know. They are very different from Hausas and they were speaking Nigel language. They are Fulanis. I saw them unmask and if I see them tomorrow I will know them. “

“They tortured us with cable wires, beat us with wood, flogged us mercilessly, tied us up for 24 hours. Until now, I am still taking treatment to revive my nerves on my right hand which they paralyzed

Modus operandi

“ Their mode of operation is that they target beautiful houses in developing areas close to the bush and they will strike. I regained freedom by paying ransom of N1.3m. “The kidnapers have turned Iselle Azagba and Azagba- Ogwashi to kidnaping trade zone and the authorities are not concerned, probably it is not affecting any of their relatives.

“ My regret about security in Delta State is that government in power is not showing interest in securing the rural areas where I leave. They only have interest in securing the urban areas,” he added .

However, a government official said it was not true the state was not showing any interest in securing rural areas, pointing out: “The Senator Ifeanyi Okowa government has been providing vehicles and logistics for the police to stem kidnapping and other crimes.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: