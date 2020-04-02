Herdsmen Attack: Youths chase herdsmen, cows from community

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – IN a bid to forestall attacks on their community by armed herdsmen, youths from Oteri community in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, chased away some herdsmen and their cows from the community.

The incident which resulted to pandemonium in the community, witnessed the cows and their herders scampering into different directions in the community for safety amidst a gridlock along the Oteri/Ovwor road.

The cows numbering close to a hundred were chased from the pipeline axis of Oteri old road towards the new road, thereby grounding all forms of vehicular movements along both roads.

Speaking on the reasons for their actions, yesterday, one of the youths who simply gave his name as Emurotu, said they are trying to forestall a similar occurrence of suspected herdsmen attacks in Uwheru in their community.

He said: “We discovered that they (herdsmen) have started establishing themselves in the hinterlands of Oteri community just as they did in Uwheru and we do not want a repeat of what happened in Uwheru to happen here in Oteri.

“As a result of this, after several appeals on them to leave the community failed, we had to mobilize ourselves and chased them away from Oteri community. Several communities around Oteri including Olomo and others have placed ban on grazing activities in their communities and we believe it is as a result of that they are moving into Oteri.

“We will continue to keep vigil particularly in the pipeline axis of Oteri to ensure that they do not return to our lands.”

VANGUARD

