Breaking News
Translate

Heineken halts production in Mexico as nation shuts down over coronavirus

On 7:36 pmIn Businessby
Kindly Share This Story:

Heineken, Coronavirus, Mexico

Dutch brewer Heineken said on Friday that it will suspend production and distribution from its seven plants in Mexico, in response to the government’s decision to halt nonessential economic activity to contain the new coronavirus.

Heineken Mexico, which employs 16,000 workers, followed Grupo Modelo, producer of the Corona, Modelo and Pacifico brands, which on Thursday announced similar measures.

The Dutch company said its distribution operations will conclude on Sunday “in full alignment with the recommendations indicated by our authorities.”

ALSO READ: Coronavirus nurse dies moments after husband whispered ‘don’t worry about the kids’ into her ear

In regard to production, the company will begin reducing its operations “to a minimum … with the sole purpose of avoiding irreversible effects that could make it impossible to reactivate our economic activity.”

So far, Mexico has registered 1,510 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths related to the disease

NY Post

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!