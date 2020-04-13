Gunmen kill artisan in Bayelsa

Kindly Share This Story:

Gunmen suspected to be members of a cult gang, on Sunday night invaded Azikoro-Agbura, Yenagoa, and killed one Senitonkumo Otu.

Otu, an artisan in his mid- 30s, was shot dead by the hoodlums near his residence.

The victim’s neighbour told journalists that he might have been mistakenly killed for another target of the cultists.

According to him, the cultists were on a mission to search for their target known as “Peerooo” before the deceased accidentally met them and was shot in the process.

He expressed shock at the incident and urged the state government and security agencies to protect them against men of the underworld who are now invading the area.

The deceased’s landlord, Mr. Allen Ofoin, described Otu as a law-abiding and easy-going person.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident, saying the command was still awaiting the detailed briefing from the Divisional Police Officer in Azikoro division.

