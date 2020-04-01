Gunmen Kill 11 in Southern Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

Despite the curfew imposed on Kaduna state, the Southern Kaduna People’s Union, SOKAPU, said gunmen had killed 11 people in 3 villages across the southern part of the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU),

Mr. Luka Binniyat.

He said the attacks took place in Guruku ward, Kuduru village both in Chikun Local Government Area and Jagindi, in Jema’a Local LGA.

“In Guruku ward, he said, the gunmen killed 6 people on Tuesday .”

READ ALSO:

He said on Monday, the District Head of Jagindi, Mr. Danlami Barde, and his brother, Musa Barde, were killed by the gunmen.

In a related development, armed robbers on Monday,raided Komo village and killed 6 villagers in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Local vigilante said the robbers raided the village Monday night, and killed the villagers.

The police in Kaduna was yet to react on the killings,when contacted by journalists.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: