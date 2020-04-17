Breaking News
Gunmen abduct couple, kill one in Kaduna

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A number of gunmen on Thursday night, struck at Gbagyi Villa community in Chickun Local Government Area of Kaduna State  killing a student .

They also abducted a couple, leaving the community in fear. ” The Kidnappers killed one and took away Husband and Wife late Night Thursday ,” a resident has said.

The Chairman of  Gbagyi Villa Property owners Association ,Mr. Chris Obudumu described the incident as unfortunate and  called  on Government to beef up security around communities in Kaduna State.

“The kidnappers were large in number. They broke through the window of Mr and Mrs Jack Uwenke and Kidnapped them   leaving the children crying,” he said.

According to him, ,”Mr. Stephen Sebastian, a National Diploma student of Kaura Namoda Polytechnic near Gusau, and  neighbor to the kidnapped couple, on hearing the cry and shout, came out to help but was shot and he died.”

” Government should come to our rescue.  They should revisit their strategy to curtail kidnapping and other social vices . They are  responsible  for  the protection of life and property,” he said.

