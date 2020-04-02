Group hails FG over battle against Coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

…warns PDP against Politicization

By Gabriel Olawale

A group, Save Edo Movement has accused Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of politicising the fight against the onslaught of the Corona Virus malaise, a pandemic that has piqued global worry, where governments and citizens of the affected countries and territories has swung into diverse actions geared towards combatting the deadly virus.

In a statement signed by the President of the group, Mr. Chris Oshokha Ethuakhor, said “as a country run on the template of federalism and democracy, state governments, as well as concerned and capable individuals, has not abandoned duty to the central government alone. Rather, recognizing the humongous consequences that will arise from any form of nonchalance by any of the component states, these state governments have entered action, while at the same time allowing able individuals to complement their efforts.

“Edo State, from where the assiduously working Minister of Health hails, under the proactive leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been on the forefront among the states tacitly wagging the war against this virus with huge success which one can understand, is the result of hard work—ranging from effective dissemination of relevant information to swift response of health workers—by diverse stakeholders.

“These stakeholders are many and far-reaching, even including gubernatorial aspirants whose efforts, clearly, arises from genuine concern over humanity. However, it has been discovered, with great disappointment, that this collective effort has irked the Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party.

“For this reason, this supposed opposition party that should be providing alternative ideas and solutions in the state’s dialogue, especially in times like this, but have unfortunately tethered itself to oblivion, appeared from its sleepy obscurity to accuse APC, with the visionary leadership provided so far, of politicizing the processes and methods employed so far in combating Covid-19 in the state. But in the same memo, they go ahead to embed subtle campaign. The hypocrisy!

“Yet, more than hypocrisy, the whole action, demonstrating the proverbial pointing of an accusing finger to a person while the remaining four points at you, equally reveals the shallowness in the thinking, imagination, and understanding of how society should function in such times as the one we are currently in. Worse, it calls the state chapter of the party into question, asking what exactly is democratic about this party that has ‘Democratic’ in its name but woefully fail to understand democratic principles in action?

“Nevertheless, on a closer observation, there seems to be a more pressing concern for the Edo State chapter of the PDP. Going by the way they kept on harping on ‘aspirants’, one begins to suspect they are unknowingly mocking their lack of aspirants. If the PDP lacks conscionable gubernatorial aspirants who find it wise, or lack the milk of human kindness to join and complement the State Government’s efforts, then they should quietly retire from the scene and allow informed and vibrant individuals to lead and direct the people in this time there is a great need for direction, comfort, and leadership”.

