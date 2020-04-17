Group develops free Mobile App to report COVID-19 cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

A group, Prime Alert has developed a free Emergency Response Application to assist the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Nigeria Police Force, NPF, and Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, get real-time reports of crimes, emergencies as well as cases of COVID-19 in any part of the country.

The application which is also named ‘Prime Alert’ would serve as an emergency tool and can be downloaded on several brands of mobile phones to enable Nigerians to report any suspected case of the COVID-19 in their area.

Chief Executive Officer ‘PrimeAlert’, Tony Nwulu who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, added that the gesture was aimed at supporting the government as part of its contribution to the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nwulu added that Nigerians are free to use the app in any part of the country with any smartphone. “By simply tapping on the SOS button on the App for 2 seconds users would instantly alert the PrimeAlert 24/7 Emergency Monitoring/Call Centre to report any case. The technology would also provide verified updates on the COVID-19.

“We urge everyone to download “PrimeAlert” App. We have updated the app to serve as a vital emergency tool for humanity in view of Coronavirus pandemic that has plagued the world.

“We believe strongly that our collective efforts will make a real difference in eradicating the virus from our society”, he stated.

According to him, the mobile app can also help to assist Nigerians during other emergencies.

He explained that the app will send emergency SMS to five registered mobile phone numbers of the user’s relatives by just tapping the “SOS Button” on the app when in distress or danger informing them that the user needs urgent help and sending the user’s precise location across.

Vanguard

