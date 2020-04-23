Governor Samuel Ortom: As large as his heart

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Samuel Ioraer Ortom started his political career in 1991 when he was elected Executive Chairman of Guma Local Government Area on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Later, he became the State Publicity Secretary of the National Centre Party of Nigeria (NCPC), State Treasurer of the All Peoples’ Party (APP), State Secretary and Deputy Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Director of Operations of the PDP gubernatorial campaign in the state as well as PDP National Auditor.

Governor Ortom is an industrialist, farmer, Business man, philanthropist, administrator, employer, a devout Christian, humanitarian, and politician.

Like the proverbial goldfish that has no hiding place, he was appointed Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment and the Supervising Minister for Aviation by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011.

The unwavering support of Benue people for Governor Samuel Ioraer Ortom can be attributed to the fact that during his first term in office, he performed satisfactorily in their estimation and this sterling performance has equally continued to be exhibited in the second term.

On the twenty first of January this year, the Supreme Court upheld the victory of Governor Samuel Ortom at the polls when the people of the State overwhelmingly re-elected him for a second term.

The verdict no doubt was a further validation of the confidence demonstrated by the people of the State in the Governor to continue providing them with quality leadership.

A critical reflection on the state of affairs in Benue shows that his vision and determination to transform the State accounts for the many projects the administration has been able to execute across the State since it came on board.

In the Education sector for instance, over seven hundred and forty Primary Schools have been given facelift, about sixteen thousand Primary and Secondary school teachers trained and over 50 Secondary Schools renovated while scholarship allowances have been increased considerably for students of Benue State origin in tertiary institutions.

Of particular note is the graduation of students of the College of Health Sciences, Benue State University and securing of accreditation for more courses to be studied in the College from the Nigerian Medical and Dental Council.

The Ortom administration has renovated Government Girls Secondary School and the Special School for Exceptional Children to standard, both in Aliade.

Governor Ortom did not only defy all odds to succeed, he has left indelible marks in the area of quality health care delivery.

Over forty-four primary health care centres established by the administration are already in use in various communities in the State while the School of Nursing and Midwifery, Makurdi, as well as the College of Health Technology, Agasha, were renovated and accredited.

Despite the persistent paucity of funds, over one thousand water projects have been executed across the State while water and sanitation facilities have also been provided in more than fifty rural communities in the State.

In the area of Agriculture, there has been prompt release of fertilizer which has been subsidized at forty percent, making it cheap for farmers to afford.

There is also provision of improved seeds to local farmers to ensure high yield thus improving the economy of the farmers.

Over fifty units of tractors procured by the State Government have been subsidized at forty percent rate and given to farmers to ease land preparation and boost agricultural production.

That is not all, with the payment of the counterpart funds for the smooth operation of the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing project, International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, and FADAMA III, so much development has taken place in the areas of clustering of farmers under rice and cassava cooperatives through which agricultural inputs have been distributed to encourage youths to venture into agriculture to produce food and money for themselves.

Recently, the Governor completed rehabilitation and construction of some rural roads including Imande-Akpu-Gbajimba in Guma, Zaki-Biam-Gbeji in Ukum, Taraku-Naka in Gwer and Gwer West, Ahmadu Bello Way, Captain Dawnes Road and Tor-Tiv Roundabout in Gboko, Commercial Way and Armstrong Avenue Och’Idoma Roads in Otukpo as well as Mobile Police Barracks – Adeke – Welfare Quarters and Yaikyo-Apir Junction Roads in Makurdi.

Security is a priority of the Ortom administration. It is where the Governor’s selfless disposition and love for the people has been most felt.

According to Martin Luther King Jnr, the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moment of comfort and convenience but where he stands in times of challenge and controversy.

Realizing that without peace, no society can develop and no Government can expect to make any headway towards sustainable growth, Governor Ortom declared an amnesty programme which over seven hundred youths embraced and surrendered over four hundred arms and thousands of live ammunition.

Most interestingly, the Governor stands out as a pillar and beacon of hope for the people as he has devised the best solution to the incessant unprovoked attacks on Benue farmers through the enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017.

He has consistently insisted on the full implementation of the Law which he argues rightly, is the global best practice in animal husbandry.

Despite pressure from powerful forces both within and outside the State that the Law be repealed or suspended, the Governor has resolutely stood his ground to defend the Benue valley thus earning him the highly prized title of “Defender of the Benue Valley”.

In addition, the law prohibiting kidnapping, cultism and other related crimes has been signed as part of the concerted efforts to rid the State of all forms of criminality and make it peaceful for the people.

He has continued to show love and care to the over five hundred thousand IDPs who were displaced due to Fulani herdsmen attacks and are being catered for in both official and non-official camps across the State.

The Governor has provided safe haven in Kwande Local Government for refugees fleeing the Cameroonian crisis.

His large-heartedness, benevolence, and visionary leadership has led to the setting up of the Benue State Pension Commission headed by a retired Head of Service as part of efforts to provide a permanent solution to the problem of retirees even as the government continues with the payment of monthly pension.

It is worthy of note that the Ortom administration, being committed to accountability and transparency has opened itself for public assessment and scrutiny by individuals and institutions and almost everyone has scored the administration high.

As an avid lover of peace, the Governor has deliberately ensured peace within the State and with her neighbours which has in turn encouraged more business activities to thrive.

He has further distinguished himself by introducing initiatives involving entrepreneurship development and provision of soft credits to farmers and small scale businessmen in the State thereby guaranteeing the economic future of such entrepreneurs.

Realizing the importance of civil servants in any economy, the administration has given promotions to staff in various categories that were hitherto stagnated thus boosting their productivity and most importantly plans have reached advanced stage to clear the backlog of salaries owed them.

As a responsible and responsive Governor, he has promptly constituted a State Action Committee on Covid-19, headed by the Deputy Governor to put in place proactive measures to control the spread of Covid-19 virus in the State.

Governor Ortom’s style of leadership and approach to governance, which is God-centered has positively inspired some of us. He encourages all of us working with him and indeed the entire Benue people to remain steadfast, that though the giants may be on the way to prevent us from getting to where we want to go, God will surely give us victory and take us to where we are working hard to be.

As Governor Samuel Ortom marks his birthday, he deserves all the accolades and full support as well as cooperation of all and sundry to consolidate on his outstanding achievements and ensure the sustained deliverance of more dividends of democracy to the people of Benue State.

Happy birthday Your Excellency!

Written by: Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Emmanuel Shior.

