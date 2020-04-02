Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and his Deputy, Mr. Benson Abounu, Thursday voluntarily had their specimen taken for the COVID-19 test.

Also taken for the COVID-19 test were samples of the Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr. David Olofu.

Speaking on his decision to willingly go for the test, Governor Ortom said it was the right thing to do by everyone and not only when they noticed symptoms of the disease.

Gov Ortom encouraged other Benue people to also present themselves for the COVID-19 test, as doing so would help check the spread of the disease in the state.

“I had said earlier that I would submit myself for the test, that is what we have done and apart from knowing my status, it would help create awareness of the virus in our state.

“So I would advise everyone to do the same to enable us to know our status and also help check the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our state,” Gov Ortom stated.

Governor Ortom stressed that there was nothing shameful about knowing one’s COVID-19 status since it would aid early detection and help save the life of the victim.

He urged the people to cooperate with the COVID-19 Action Committee at the state and local government levels, while observing the preventive measures against the pandemic.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: