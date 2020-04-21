Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Gombe Assembly recommends total lockdown of state over coronavirus

On 5:00 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Gombe House of Assembly

The Gombe State House of Assembly on Tuesday recommended the total lockdown of the state following the outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Abubakar Ibrahim, stated this at the plenary session in Gombe.

The state recorded five cases of coronavirus on Monday.

The speaker stressed the need for the establishment of a quarantine centre where all the people coming into Gombe would be restricted for 14 days before being allowed entry to the state.

He said the House recommended the use of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) temporary orientation camp in Amada, Akko Local Government Area of the state as a quarantine centre.

He said the lawmakers decried the attitude of some security agencies that allegedly allow people to come into the state unhindered.

The speaker directed the House committee on security to meet with the heads of security agencies in the state to chart a way forward on the matter. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!