Gombe Assembly recommends total lockdown of state over coronavirus

The Gombe State House of Assembly on Tuesday recommended the total lockdown of the state following the outbreak of coronavirus in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Abubakar Ibrahim, stated this at the plenary session in Gombe.

The state recorded five cases of coronavirus on Monday.

The speaker stressed the need for the establishment of a quarantine centre where all the people coming into Gombe would be restricted for 14 days before being allowed entry to the state.

He said the House recommended the use of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) temporary orientation camp in Amada, Akko Local Government Area of the state as a quarantine centre.

He said the lawmakers decried the attitude of some security agencies that allegedly allow people to come into the state unhindered.

The speaker directed the House committee on security to meet with the heads of security agencies in the state to chart a way forward on the matter. (NAN)

Vanguard

