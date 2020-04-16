GOFAMINT distributes relief items to Ogun communities

Kindly Share This Story:

The Gospel Faith Mission International has distributed food and relief items to various communities in Ogun State as part of palliative measures to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

Speaking during the presentation in Abeokuta on Thursday, the Assistant General Secretary, GOFAMINT, Pastor Olusegun Onayemi, said the gesture was part of the corporate social responsibility of the church at impacting its member communities.

Onayemi said the church would continue to play its social and spiritual roles of ensuring that the current lockdown period does not inflict too many pains on the people.

He said, “We are here today to deliver these relief items to the people of Ogun State and we are doing it through the state government because of the current lockdown situation in the country. It is to mitigate the effect of the lockdown period on the people. We urged the people to follow all the necessary guidelines put in place so as to enable us to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Ogun State Head Of Service Mrs. Amope Chokor, while receiving the items, assured that the products would get to the targeted beneficiaries and the vulnerable members of the state.

Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Femi Ogunbanwo who was present during the presentation commended the group, saying that the government was well equipped in terms of capacity and facilities to fight the virus.

The items presented were 21 bags of rice, 75 cartons of tomato paste, 30 cartons of noodles, 15 cartons of spaghetti and 12 cartons of vegetable oil, among others.

