‘Go on self-isolation’, NCDC advises Lamido

By Aliyu Dangida, Dutse

National Center for the Control of Diseases (NCDC) has counselled former Jigawa state governor, Sule Lamido to as a matter of urgency to go on self-isolation sequel to a successful Covid’-19 test in Kano.

Officials of the NCDC advised the former governor via text messages published on his Facebook page which read:- “Assalamu Alaykum, Your Excellency Sir

As part of our Covid-19 contact tracing your name was mentioned among other dignitaries that attended the funeral at Koki on Thursday.”

The message was sent to Sule Lamido by Dr Imam Wada Bello, Director Public Health State Ministry Of Health, Kano State and Secretary Covid-19 State Taskforce. The invitation SMS added, “we would like to have your kind permission for our RRT to evaluate your risk and possibly take a sample.”

Sequel to contact tracing by the NCDC, the PDP stalwart was one of the dignitaries identified to have attended the funeral ceremony at Koki on Thursday where Kano index case was said to have mixed freely with the crowd of sympathisers.

Source spoke on anonymity said the emerging development “it is part of NCDC protocol for suspected persons to self isolate as he awaits results”.

Lamido in his prompt response said “sure, I am available any time you need me, let me know when.”

The tough-talking former governor disclosed that “and today, Monday by 1:30 pm 13/04/2020 myself, my driver and Orderly were through the whole processes. Efficiency at it’s best! Now awaiting results.”

