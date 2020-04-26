Global Peace foundation preaches unity amidst Pandemic

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Country Director of an international Non Governmental Organization, Global Peace Foundation in Nigeria, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, has said that if the spirit of fighting Covid-19 is employed in fighting the course of Nigeria,the country will be much greater in future.

He said, “Nigerians are truly united as one family under God to fight the deadly disease called coronavirus.”

” If this spirit of togetherness irrespective of any difference continued after the pandemic, l am convinced this country will go places in all phases of life within a short time,’ he said.

Speaking in Kaduna while distributing food items to the less privileged together with the Northern Coordinator, Sheikh Halliru Abdulahi Maraya ,Hayab said hands must be on deck to cushion the suffering Nigerians were going through following the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said in the country today, attention was now on how best to overcome the COVID-19 disease that was threatening the existence of man on earth.

“As a Non-Governmental Organisation, our focus all these years is on working with communities towards ensuring peaceful coexistence and by preaching to all that we are one family under God devoid of any difference of any means.”

“Following the challenge hunger posed by COVID-19 lockdown, we felt as an organisation, the people now are faced with hunger, a conflict that calls for immediate assistance. The challenge of hunger knows no religion, tribe, sect or any other difference in human race. We all have become victims of the pandemic.”

READ ALSO:

“In order to encourage them to understand and appreciate that all human beings can suffer pains just as all human being want to be happy and celebrated as members of one family under God, we have to provide food items to help them cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown,” he said.

He explained that the organisation targeted four (4) communities in Kaduna namely; Kajuru, Maraban Rido, Kanikon chiefdom and Mando Afaka representing different local government areas of Kaduna state ,with about 1,000 households as beneficiaries in each of the four communities.

The Country Director said that they were sharing their widow’s mite towards effecting positive impact on the lives of the communities the organisation had earlier engaged in peace building.

On their mode of distribution in compliance with avoiding large gatherings, Rev. Hayab explained that house to house approach was adopted by strictly identifying the less privileged in the society.

He therefore, called on individuals and organisations in the society to support government palliative measures by giving their widows’ mite to be able to cover a larger population with food items.

The Northern Coordinator, Sheikh Haliru Maraya, advised the beneficiary to make good use of it and continue to live in peace with one another.

He said doing so would bring about security and development of their communities.

Those who got the food items expressed joy with the effort of the organisation for taking the pain to move from house to house in order to ensure that the desired people benefited.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: