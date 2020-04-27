Ganduje orders verbal autopsy in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has directed the Ministry of Health to begin “verbal autopsy” of victims of the ravaging “strange deaths” in the state.

Sabitu Shaibu, Deputy Head of the state task force on COVID-19 had attributed the “strange deaths” to diabetes, hypertension, acute malaria and others.

However, in a statement, Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba said officials from the state ministry of health and the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, have been drafted to eight local government areas of the state to perform the verbal autopsy.

Verbal autopsy is a method of gathering information about symptoms and circumstances that led to the death of an individual to determine the cause of death.

Garba’s statement read: “I am pleased to inform the good people of Kano state that verbal autopsy to determine the real cause of the deaths of our citizens who lost their lives over the weekend has begun in earnest.

“Following the directive of the governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, health experts from the state Ministry of Health and the NCDC have been drafted to visit the families and relatives of the dead so as to trace their medical history, with a view to ascertain what really led to their deaths.

“Our primary healthcare system has also been re-activated across the 44 Local Government Areas to guarantee easy access to healthcare delivery, even as we continue to battle the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

“At this point, all of us must come together, irrespective of religious and political affiliations, to overcome these health challenges facing our great state.

“We solicit for the cooperation of religious leaders, political leaders, opinion leaders, community leaders, traditional rulers, and every other stakeholder to enlighten our people on the need to stay safe and stay healthy.

“The state government also wishes to passionately appeal to residents to religiously observe the lockdown order, stay at home, observe personal hygiene, wash their hands regularly, observe social distancing and also pray fervently for the end of this dark era of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

“Together, we shall win this war. These turbulent times shall pass away. We shall come out stronger and better, and our dear state will be great again.”

