Free COVID-19 testing app launches in Nigeria

By Dapo Akinrefon

A group, COVID TESTNIGERIA, has launched a free web application designed to help users diagnose symptoms of the COVID-19, and get advice on the next line of action in total compliance with the international guidelines, in the app.

The virtual resources offer an online screening tool, information about the disease, and some guidance on when to seek testing or emergency care.

The web application was founded by prominent IT experts, Bukola Ogundipe and Joel Popoola of the Rate Your Leader App, which allows abuse-free interaction between the electors and the elected.

The application, launched Wednesday, comes with a soft launch and will be saddled with the responsibility of evaluating the feasibility of the platform as well as address whatever challenges that may arise.

The IT experts noted that the objective of the novel technology is to checkmate the spread of the coronavirus disease.

In his remarks, the co-founder of the app, Mr. Popoola said: “We will dynamically develop updates to ensure simplicity and user-friendliness in the first few weeks of the launch.”

Popoola, who commended the effort of the Federal Government and its agencies, especially the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, urged prospective users of the COVID-19 app to download the application, adding that “all information and identity are considered confidential.”

