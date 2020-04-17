Four killed in Edo cult war, two by suspected herdsmen

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Not less than six persons have been reportedly killed in some parts of Edo state by suspected armed herdsmen and cult related fight over supremacy.

Two farmers in Odighi, Ovia North East local government area were allegedly killed by suspected herdsmen on their ways to their farms.

An eyewitness, Hilary Omoregie, disclosed yesterday that “I am from Odigutue, a neighbouring community to Odighi and I was going to my village this when I saw people gathered around two dead bodies.

It was gathered that the farmers were going to their farms when they were ambushed and shot by suspected herdsmen.

The two bodies were later evacuated by police officials from Ekiadolor Police Division.

Meanwhile, four persons have been killed since Easter Sunday as a result of continued clash between members of Eiye and Black Axe confraternities.

A young man was Tuesday night reportedly shot dead at Ugbague lane by suspected rival cult members while another said to be a youth leader in Ward 12 Oredo local government area escaped being killed when his assailants also believed to be rival cult groups came for him.

On Easter Sunday, a young man was reportedly trailed and shot while going to have his bath.

When contacted on telephone over the cult killings, Edo state Police Commissioner, Lawal Jimeta, said he is yet to be briefed about the cult killings but that some persons have been arrested by the anti-cultism unit.

On the killing of the farmers, the CP said they were hunters who went to the bush the previous night and their bodies were discovered yesterday morning adding that investigation has commenced on the incident.

