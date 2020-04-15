Fire Incident at CAC, vital information intact

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Registrar-General, Mr Abubakar Garba, has said the Commission’s building and including vital information remained intact following a fire incident.

The fire, according to sources, occurred on Wednesday morning at the seven-storey building located in Maitama, Abuja.

The building is located on the same street that houses other top government offices such as the National Youth Service Corps, the Nigeria Incentives Risk-Based Sharing for Agricultural Lending and the Nigeria Export Promotion Commission among others.

The Registrar-General of the CAC, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, confirmed the incident to Vanguard.

He said that there was no loss of document or lives during the fire outbreak.

Abubakar said that as soon as the fire outbreak was noticed, men of the Federal Fire Service were quickly mobilised to put it out.

He told The Vanguard, “There was a minor fire incident at the CAC today which was quickly extinguished by the men of the fire service.

