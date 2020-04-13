FG demands cooperation from all sectors to tackle coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on Monday called for cooperation from all sectors in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The SGF made the call while receiving volunteer personnel, ambulance, buses, and some medical equipment, including ventilators donated by Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to the Federal Government.

The NIMASA Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Philip Kyanet, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

Mustapha, who commended NIMASA for the gesture, advised other organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the agency and support the efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic so that Nigerians could live their normal lives again.

“The fight against COVID-19 is a collective responsibility and I wish to restate that this is a war on Nigeria.

“The federal government, in conjunction with other stakeholders, will continue to do all it takes to win this war as we are more prepared than ever before to ensure we protect the lives of our citizens.

“Let me encourage Nigerians to endure this lockdown order as it is not intended to trample on their fundamental human rights, rather it is to assist government trace infected persons and curb the spread. In no distant time, we will all go back to our normal lives.

The NIMASA Director-General, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said the agency was deploying its existing facilities to solve a national medical emergency that required all hands on deck (NAN)

