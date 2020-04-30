Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government has directed that all civil servants on grade level 14 and above resume work on Monday.

This was contained in a memo dated April 30 and addressed to the Chief of Staff to the President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, and all ministers by Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of Service.

She said offices would only be opened on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and close by 2p.m., and that offices should ensure that staff wash their hands and adhere to other guidelines on the prevention of COVID-19.

The circular read: “Further to Mr. President‘s broadcast on a phased and gradual easing of the Iockdown measures occasioned by COVID-19, officers on GL. 14 and above and those on essential services are hereby directed to resume work with effect from Monday 4th May, 2020 in the first instance.

“Offices are to open three times a week Monday, Wednesday and Friday and close at 2.00pm on each day. In resuming, the concerned officers are to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the COVID-19 pandemic preventive measures including maintenance of social distancing, regular washing and/ or sanitizing of hands and wearing of face masks.

“Officers are advised to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum and such visitors should also comply with safety and health advice/directives.

“As you are aware, the Federal Secretariat Complexes have been decontaminated while efforts are ongoing to do some in other public offices.

“To further support the efforts to check the spread of the virus. Permanent secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are to ensure that handwashing and sanitation facilities are placed at entrances and strategic points in their MDAs.

“They are also to ensure that, as much as practicable, entrance to the MDAs is limited to only one. It is equally important that infrared thermometers are provided at the entrance for compulsory temperature checks.”

